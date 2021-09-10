Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bridgeport 54, Liberty Harrison 6

Cameron 44, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 6

Clay-Battelle 49, Valley Wetzel 8

East Hardy 46, Tucker County 0

Fairmont Senior 20, North Marion 14

Frankfort 21, Washington 0

Gilmer County 39, Wirt County 12

Greenbrier West 32, Pocahontas County 0

Hedgesville 28, East Fairmont 0

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Herbert Hoover 48, Nitro 0

Jefferson 47, Musselman 12

Lincoln 27, Grafton 7

Logan 27, Wayne 20

Man 49, Westside 14

Martinsburg 58, Sherando, Va. 7

Princeton 55, Oak Hill 30

Scott 48, Sissonville 21

Spring Mills 51, Hampshire 7

Weir 19, Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 13

Williamstown 35, Ravenswood 8

Winfield 28, Chapmanville 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Keyser vs. Oak Glen, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 9:55 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 9:55 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 9:54 PM

Baseball

Ke’Bryan Hayes plays hero as Pirates walk off the Nationals, 4-3

September 10, 2021 9:50 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 9:51 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 9:51 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service