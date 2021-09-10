Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Air Academy 53, Palmer 0
Alamosa 42, La Junta 6
Briggsdale 79, Weldon Valley 26
Cedaredge 20, Coal Ridge 0
Cheyenne Wells 69, Kit Carson 6
Dove Creek 56, Dolores 8
Erie 39, Bear Creek 21
FMHS 47, Grand Junction 7
Fairview 17, Grand Junction Central 0
Flatirons Academy 46, Jefferson 7
George Washington 68, Alameda 0
Kent Denver 20, Manual 6
Lakewood 34, Rocky Mountain 28
Legacy 35, Denver East 6
Lutheran 61, Battle Mountain 0
Meeker 40, Roaring Fork 0
Montrose High School 39, Durango 7
Mountain Range 32, Gateway 14
Northridge 21, Greeley West 7
Palisade 28, Delta 10
Palmer Ridge 49, Lewis-Palmer 0
Peetz 55, Pawnee 2
Rampart 55, Liberty 0
Rock Canyon 48, Northglenn 6
Sierra Grande 80, La Veta 6
Soroco 66, South Park 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burlington vs. Goodland, Kan., ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments