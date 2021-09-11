Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

A.C. Flora 31, Lower Richland 7

Andrew Jackson 34, Battery Creek 20

Andrew Jackson Academy 52, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28, Branchville 14

Beaufort 38, West Ashley 7

Ben Lippen 17, First Baptist 16

Berea 38, Carolina High and Academy 9

Bluffton 29, Thomas Heyward Academy 22

Blythewood 14, Richland Northeast 10

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Brookland-Cayce 42, Chapman 35

Calhoun Academy 14, Robert E. Lee Academy 6

Camden 27, Lakewood 6

Cane Bay 18, James Island 8

Canton Pisgah, N.C. 38, Pickens 14

Catawba Ridge 21, West Cabarrus, N.C. 14

Charleston Collegiate 32, Summerville Faith Christian 24

Charlotte Christian, N.C. 31, Legion Collegiate 0

Cheraw 21, Loris 6

Christ Church Episcopal 28, St. Joseph 22

Clinton 51, Calhoun County 0

D.W. Daniel 42, Hendersonville, N.C. 13

Denmark-Olar 42, Eau Claire 0

Dixie 40, West Oak 16

Fairfield Central 35, Westwood 32

Gaffney 38, Charlotte Mallard Creek, N.C. 14

Gilbert 48, Hartsville 47

Goose Creek 49, Wilson 28

Gray Collegiate Academy 28, Ridge View 18

Greenville 31, J.L. Mann 2

Greenwood 31, North Augusta 7

Greenwood Christian 21, Ware Shoals 14

Hammond 23, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 7

Hart County, Ga. def. Crescent, forfeit

Heathwood Hall 25, Cardinal Newman 14

Hilton Head Island 27, Lake Marion 6

Irmo 45, Crestwood 18

Lake View 24, Fairmont, N.C. 14

Lancaster 34, Fort Mill 28

Landrum 34, Ninety Six 6

Lexington 41, Airport 14

Mauldin 60, Wade Hampton (G) 13

Monroe Piedmont, N.C. 34, Central 28

Mullins 40, Lee Central 21

North Myrtle Beach 49, Wallace-Rose Hill, N.C. 35

Northwestern 42, Chester 26

Patrick Henry Academy def. Cathedral Academy, forfeit

Pee Dee Academy 55, King's Academy 0

Philip Simmons 21, Bishop England 12

Pinewood Prep 20, Wilson Hall 19

Porter-Gaud 49, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 0

R.B. Stall 0, Goose Creek 0

Richard Winn Academy 30, W. Wyman King Academy 0

Riverside 40, Eastside 7

Saluda 52, Midland Valley 19

Scotland, N.C. 20, Marlboro County 16

Seneca 54, Emerald 22

Silver Bluff 41, Fox Creek 0

Spartanburg 52, Boiling Springs 13

St. Andrew's, Ga. 14, Hilton Head Prep 14

St. James 37, Socastee 33

Stratford 15, Hanahan 14

Strom Thurmond 21, T.W. Josey, Ga. 12

T.L. Hanna 43, Belton-Honea Path 10

Thomas Sumter Academy 30, Dillon Christian 27

Timberland 26, Lamar 14

Travelers Rest 62, Blue Ridge 7

W.J. Keenan 42, C.A. Johnson 16

Wade Hampton (H) 21, May River 20

West Florence 41, West Brunswick, N.C. 20

Westside 64, James F. Byrnes 62

Whale Branch 41, St. John's 0

Williamsburg Academy 27, Florence Christian 26

Wren 55, Easley 28

York Comprehensive 33, Union County 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aiken vs. Dreher, ccd.

Batesburg-Leesville vs. Mid-Carolina, ccd.

Berkeley vs. River Bluff, ccd.

Rabun County, Ga. vs. Walhalla, ccd.

South Florence vs. Lugoff-Elgin, ccd.

Sumter vs. Blythewood, ccd.

Wagener-Salley vs. Gilbert, ccd.

Whitmire vs. Pelion, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Football

NFL DFS Week 1 optimal lineup

September 11, 2021 5:30 AM

Football

Mike Sielski: Is Falcons QB Matt Ryan a Hall of Famer? The question misses the point, and the true achievement, of his career.

September 11, 2021 5:30 AM

Football

Mike Preston: On and off the field, Ravens DE Calais Campbell is truly one of a kind

September 11, 2021 5:30 AM

Football

The Eagles’ commitment to analytics helped Doug Pederson, but eventually created a divide. How will it affect Nick Sirianni?

September 11, 2021 5:30 AM

Basketball

UConn basketball great Swin Cash dishes about NBA role with Pelicans, Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction and WNBA evolution

September 11, 2021 5:30 AM

Sports

HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Regina

September 11, 2021 5:07 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service