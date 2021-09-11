Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Andale 32, Mulvane 6
Anderson County 37, Wellsville 6
Andover 41, Arkansas City 0
Andover Central 21, Buhler 19
Ashland 74, Pawnee Heights 38
Atchison 47, Highland Park 36
Atchison County 22, Pleasant Ridge 0
Attica/Argonia 48, Udall 0
Augusta 21, El Dorado 14
Axtell 68, BV Randolph 6
BV North 42, BV West 21
BV Northwest 49, Bishop Miege 36
BV Southwest 34, DeSoto 20
Basehor-Linwood 42, Leavenworth 13
Bennington 34, Washington County 28, OT
Blue Valley 42, St. James Academy 13
Bluejacket, Okla. 52, Chetopa 0
Bonner Springs 35, Shawnee Heights 34, OT
Bucklin 56, Kiowa County 0
Burden Central 56, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 0
Butler, Mo. 31, Fort Scott 22
Cair Paravel 50, Wichita Home School 0
Caldwell 72, South Haven 26
Caney Valley 48, Neodesha 6
Canton-Galva 54, Solomon 6
Central Plains 44, Tescott 0
Centralia 31, Troy 12
Chanute 21, Pittsburg 7
Chaparral 22, Hutchinson Trinity 14
Chase County 44, Lebo 34
Cheney 66, Belle Plaine 0
Cherryvale 45, Bluestem 0
Cimarron 26, Colby 14
Clay Center 57, Jefferson West 0
Columbus 40, Coffeyville 8
Concordia 51, Abilene 20
Conway Springs 40, Remington 28
Coweta, Okla. 42, Frontenac 6
Derby 50, Newton 17
Dodge City 48, Liberal 12
Eads, Colo. 52, Greeley County 46
Elkhart 14, Syracuse 13
Ell-Saline 35, Salina Sacred Heart 14
Eureka 38, Erie 18
Fowler 92, Burrton 46
Frankfort 43, Wetmore 0
Galena 20, Pittsburg Colgan 12
Garden City 13, Hutchinson 7, OT
Garden Plain 60, Sterling 0
Girard 49, Baxter Springs 0
Goddard-Eisenhower 24, Salina Central 14
Goessel 46, Herington 0
Halstead 38, Nickerson 24
Hanover 70, Onaga 36
Hays 51, Great Bend 0
Hiawatha 21, Perry-Lecompton 7
Hill City 49, Ness City 18
Hillsboro 25, Hesston 14
Hodgeman County 22, South Central 6
Hoisington 27, Larned 14
Holton 24, Chapman 14
Hoxie 64, La Crosse 28
Hugoton 21, Ulysses 13
Humboldt 28, Fredonia 26
Independence 52, Wichita North 6
Inman 68, Ellinwood 0
KC Piper 26, Eudora 23
KC Washington 16, KC Sumner 14
Kapaun Mount Carmel 29, Wichita East 22
Kingman 42, Wichita Trinity 20
Lakeside 64, Rock Hills 6
Lansing 60, KC Turner 0
Lawrence 37, SM North 7
Lawrence Free State 49, SM South 14
Lincoln 58, Fairfield 12
Linn 48, Southern Cloud 26
Little River 14, Clifton-Clyde 6
Logan 58, Stockton 16
Logan/Palco 58, Stockton 16
Louisburg 34, Tonganoxie 28
Lyndon 27, Pleasanton 0
Madison/Hamilton 46, Hartford 0
Maize 29, Wichita Campus 10
Maize South 51, Salina South 14
Manhattan 37, Junction City 21
Marais des Cygnes Valley 56, Southern Coffey 12
Marion 26, Douglass 18
Maur Hill - Mount Academy 35, Oskaloosa 8
McPherson 44, Circle 0
Medicine Lodge 48, Pratt Skyline 42, OT
Mill Valley 35, Olathe South 14
Moundridge 54, Macksville 36
Natoma 53, Northern Valley 50
Nemaha Central 49, Royal Valley 0
Norwich 26, South Barber 24
Oberlin-Decatur 18, Wallace County 12
Olathe North 26, Gardner-Edgerton 0
Olathe Northwest 13, Olathe East 6
Olpe 53, Central Heights 0
Osage City 51, Council Grove 0
Osborne 46, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 0
Ottawa 42, Baldwin 0
Parsons 32, Iola 14
Peabody-Burns 52, Hutchinson Central Christian 28
Pembroke Hill, Mo. 35, KC Schlagle 0
Plainville 37, Oakley 6
Prairie View 48, Osawatomie 12
Pratt 59, Mission Valley 22
Pretty Prairie 78, St. John 24
Quinter 36, Dighton 22
Rawlins County 47, St. Francis 0
Republic County 22, Ellsworth 15
Richmond, Mo. 54, KC Bishop Ward 16
Riley County 42, Minneapolis 21
Riverton 32, Quapaw, Okla. 20
Rose Hill 47, Clearwater 7
Rossville 56, Rock Creek 14
Ruskin, Mo. 32, KC Wyandotte 30
Russell 23, Hays-TMP-Marian 17, 3OT
SM West 8, SM East 0
Sabetha 42, Riverside 0
Scott City 14, Holcomb 12
Sedan 60, Flinthills 14
Sedgwick 52, Northern Heights 8
Silver Lake 29, St. Mary's 28
Smith Center 36, Phillipsburg 12
Smoky Valley 20, Haven 8
South Gray 66, Satanta 20
Southeast 37, Jayhawk Linn 0
Southeast Saline 36, Beloit 6
Spearville 60, Minneola 22
Spring Hill 42, Paola 14
St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 56, Doniphan West 50
St. Paul 68, Oswego 66
St. Thomas Aquinas 53, Lutheran North, Mo. 39
Stafford 49, Wilson 0
Stanton County 42, Sublette 16
Stratford, Texas 54, Lakin 0
Sylvan-Lucas 42, Otis-Bison 16
Texhoma, Okla. 19, Southwestern Hts. 6
Thunder Ridge 62, Pike Valley 14
Topeka Seaman 35, Topeka Hayden 14
Topeka West 36, Emporia 32
Trego 76, Wichita County 28
Valley Center 28, Goddard 14
Valley Falls 52, Cornerstone Family 6
Victoria 68, Chase 6
Wabaunsee 17, Uniontown 6
Wamego 28, Marysville 7
Washburn Rural 34, Topeka 7
Waverly 26, Burlingame 20
Weskan 54, Golden Plains 46
West Elk 46, Oxford 22
Wheatland-Grinnell 58, Kinsley 34
Wichita Bishop Carroll 35, Wichita South 6
Wichita Northwest 62, Wichita Heights 40
Wichita West 48, Wichita Southeast 18
Winfield 27, Labette County 7
Yates Center 60, Altoona-Midway 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burlington, Colo. vs. Goodland, ccd.
KC Schlagle vs. KC Harmon, ccd.
Mission Valley vs. West Franklin, ccd.
Norton vs. Ellis, ccd.
Rural Vista vs. Canton-Galva, ccd.
Santa Fe Trail vs. Burlington, ccd.
