Friday’s Scores

BALTIMORE — In the young history of the Ravens, there has not been a bigger acquisition in free agency or trade, on and off the field, than defensive end Calais Campbell.

The Ravens have had some good free-agent signings, like defensive linemen Tony Siragusa and Sam Adams. They’ve had some great ones, too, like wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., tight end Shannon Sharpe and safety Rod Woodson. Smith, though, conceded in his first season that he couldn’t take leadership until his second year. Woodson was the leader of the Ravens’ Super Bowl-winning secondary in 2000, but it was Sharpe who shaped the character of that team with his dynamic personality.