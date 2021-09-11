Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bedford 43, Dover 22
Concord 42, Winnacunnet 7
Exeter 35, Spaulding 0
Fall Mountain 32, Raymond 6
Hanover 35, Manchester West 14
John Stark 28, Merrimack Valley 13
Lebanon 77, Hollis/Brookline 28
Londonderry 43, Nashua South 0
Milford 14, Souhegan 6
Nashua North 44, Merrimack 43
Pelham 54, Laconia 7
Pinkerton 38, Keene 19
Portsmouth- Oyster River 47, Manchester Memorial 28
Timberlane 41, Kennett 0
Trinity 47, Interlakes-Moultonborough 8
Windham 7, Alvirne 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bow vs. Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton, ccd.
Monadnock vs. Kearsarge, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
