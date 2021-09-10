Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bethlehem Christian Academy 28, Augusta Prep 27

Calvary Day 28, North Cobb Christian 0

Cambridge 35, Forsyth Central 0

Carver-Columbus 38, Kendrick 0

Cedartown 35, New Manchester 7

Dawson County 52, Northview 7

Grovetown 34, Greenbrier 16

Haralson County 43, Model 0

Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 14, St. Andrew's 0

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Jefferson 41, Mountain View 14

John Milledge 40, Savannah Christian Prep 0

LaGrange 41, Columbus 13

Marist 37, Hampton 0

McEachern 42, Hillgrove 14

Metter 40, Savannah Country Day 10

North Springs 13, Woodland Cartersville 9

Porter-Gaud, S.C. 49, Bethesda Academy 0

Stockbridge 36, Locust Grove 0

Strom Thurmond, S.C. 21, T.W. Josey 12

Thomas Jefferson 48, Glascock County 8

Tiftarea 29, Frederica 7

Turner County 41, Seminole County 6

Warner Robins 49, Northside-Warner Robins 7

Washington 54, McNair 6

Wayne County 20, South Effingham 7

Whitewater 28, Central-Carrollton 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dade County vs. Trion, ccd.

Lanier vs. Denmark, ccd.

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Mundy's Mill, ccd.

Pataula Charter vs. ACE Charter, ccd.

Pebblebrook vs. Miller Grove, ccd.

Rabun County vs. Walhalla, S.C., ccd.

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee vs. Asheville Reynolds, N.C., ccd.

West Laurens vs. Bradwell Institute, ccd.

Wheeler vs. Osborne, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 9:55 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 9:55 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 9:55 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 9:54 PM

Baseball

Ke’Bryan Hayes plays hero as Pirates walk off the Nationals, 4-3

September 10, 2021 9:50 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 9:51 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service