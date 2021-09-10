Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 5A=

¶ El Paso Eastlake 36, EP Parkland 13

¶ Lubbock Monterey 23, Midland 21

OTHER=

¶ Red Oak Ovilla 48, Apple Springs 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ackerly Sands vs. Elida, N.M., ccd.

Amherst vs. Lorenzo, ccd.

Bangs vs. Winters, ccd.

Brady vs. Coleman, ccd.

Chester vs. Houston Texas Christian, ccd.

Clyde vs. Riesel, ccd.

Ira vs. Eden, ccd.

Lohn vs. Olfen, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

