Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 37, Philadelphia George Washington 0

Belmont Charter 24, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Central Dauphin 0, Manheim Township 0

Frankford 28, West Philadelphia 0

Latin Charter 40, Roxborough 0

Muncy 42, Wyalusing 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Stroudsburg North vs. Pocono Mountain East, ppd.

Ellwood City vs. Shenango, ppd.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart vs. Beaver Falls, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Football

Rob Gronkowski is smart and super for Bucs

September 10, 2021 8:44 PM

Football

After pair of season-ending injuries, Ravens ‘mourn,’ then get back to work for Week 1

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service