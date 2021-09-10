UCF heading to a Power 5 conference. Here’s who it is and when they will leave the AAC

Central Florida tight end Alec Holler (82) celebrates his 23-yard touchdown reception with teammates, including tight end Jake Hescock (88), wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe (4) and offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole (77), during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. AP

When UCF’s football team went undefeated for the second consecutive regular season in 2018, the Knights felt slighted.

There was no possibility for them to be included in the College Football Playoff.

And while there was talk of the CFP expanding during the summer, UCF isn’t waiting around. The Knights put themselves in a position to compete for a playoff spot by applying for membership in the Big 12, which is a Power 5 conference, according to multiple reports.

The Big 12 formally announced their invitations to four schools, which includes UCF and current American Athletic Conference rivals Cincinnati and Houston, on Friday. BYU, currently playing as an independent, is the fourth school.

“Today’s actions were in accordance with Big 12 Conference Bylaw 1.5.2.b.3 requiring an affirmative vote of a supermajority of directors and was approved unanimously by the eight continuing members,” the Big 12 said in a statement, according to Yahoo.

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel first reported earlier this week of the four schools applying for Big 12 membership and Friday’s vote being a formality.

The Big 12 took a hit this summer when Oklahoma and Texas announced they were leaving the conference for the Southeastern Conference by 2025. A buyout of their current agreement could see the Sooners and Longhorns leave earlier, Yahoo reported. However, if that doesn’t happen then the Big 12 would see their conference expanded to 14 teams for a couple seasons.

UCF’s move won’t happen immediately.

“AAC bylaws require schools to give a 27-month notice before they leave and pay a $10 million buyout fee,” ESPN reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

To exit the league earlier, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston would each need to negotiate with a higher buyout.

UCF has won four conference titles since 2013, including two undefeated campaigns in 2017 and 2018. The Knights gained national notoriety following their Peach Bowl victory over Auburn to complete the 2017-18 unbeaten season. Following that win, UCF declared itself national champions and held a championship parade at Orlando’s Walt Disney World along with getting championship rings, banners and shirts.

The NCAA officially recognized UCF in its record book later as a national champion by the Colley Matrix poll.

Alabama won the College Football Playoff that season and was declared the national champs.