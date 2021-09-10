Sports

Ronaldo to play against Newcastle, possibly from the bench

The Associated Press

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during a training session in Oeiras, Portugal, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Portugal will play Ireland on Wednesday in a Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying match. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during a training session in Oeiras, Portugal, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Portugal will play Ireland on Wednesday in a Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying match. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Armando Franca AP
MANCHESTER, England

Cristiano Ronaldo will make the first appearance of his second spell at Manchester United in the English Premier League against Newcastle on Saturday.

It may be from the bench, though.

“He will definitely be on the pitch at some point,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday.

Solskjaer said Ronaldo is ready to feature having had a preseason with Juventus and also having played the full game for Portugal in a World Cup qualifier against Ireland last week.

Ronaldo has been training at United since Tuesday.

Solskjaer said he expects Ronaldo to play at the top level until he is 40 years old, like another United great in Ryan Giggs.

