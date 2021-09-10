Morgan scheduled to start as Cleveland hosts Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (86-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (69-69, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (8-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (2-6, 5.48 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +131, Brewers -152; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Brewers will take on the Indians Friday.

The Indians are 36-33 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has slugged .410 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .552 slugging percentage, including 66 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Brewers are 46-24 on the road. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .283.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 33 home runs and is slugging .552.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 122 hits and has 77 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Brewers: 7-3, .271 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad), Manny Pina: (oblique).