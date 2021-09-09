Hernández sharp as Royals blank Orioles 6-0

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jahmai Jones (37) turns a double play as Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez (8) tries to break it up on a ball hit by Salvador Perez during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

Carlos Hernández pitched six impressive innings, and Nicky Lopez and Hunter Dozier homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Thursday night.

Hernández (6-1) allowed three hits, walked three and struck out one. Then Kansas City's bullpen threw three scoreless frames — a night after the Royals allowed nine runs in the eighth inning and lost 9-8.

Baltimore's John Means (5-7) allowed two runs and five hits in seven-plus innings.

The closest the Orioles came to scoring was in the second, when Jahmai Jones singled with men on first and second. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi's throw to the plate was in time to retire Pedro Severino, who was trying to score with two outs.

Lopez hit a solo homer with one out in the first, and the Royals added three more runs in the eighth. Lopez singled home a run and later scored on Benintendi's single. Carlos Santana hit an RBI groundout.

Dozier added a two-run homer in the ninth.

Hernández has allowed three earned runs in 24 2/3 innings over his past four appearances.

Kansas City won for only the fifth time in its last 19 games in Baltimore.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: RHP Greg Holland (right shoulder) was reinstated from the injured list, and INF Emmanuel Rivera was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

Orioles: RHP Matt Harvey (right knee) was placed on the 10-day IL, and INF Richie Martin was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. ... INF Ramón Urias, who had a key pinch-hit in Wednesday night’s win, has not started the last four games due to upper leg soreness. ... DH Trey Mancini returned to the lineup after missing three games with oblique soreness.

UP NEXT

Kansas City plays at Minnesota on Friday night. The Royals send Daniel Lynch (4-4) to the mound against Griffin Jax (3-3).

The Orioles host Toronto. Chris Ellis (1-0) starts for Baltimore against Robbie Ray (11-5).

