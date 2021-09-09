Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Callaway 48, Douglass 6

Northside-Columbus 46, Shaw 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

