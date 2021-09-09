Sports
Take a look at how the Florida Gators will honor September 11 with their uniforms
The Florida Gators unveiled their uniforms for Saturday’s game at USF.
The South Florida Bulls host UF at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
To commemorate the moment, UF is paying tribute with an America-themed uniform that sees the “Gators” helmet decal showing off the stars and stripes in the lettering.
Take a sneak peak below:
