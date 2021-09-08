Gray expected to start as Colorado hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (89-50, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (63-76, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (11-6, 3.24 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (7-10, 4.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +115, Giants -135; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Francisco will face off on Wednesday.

The Rockies are 45-26 on their home turf. Colorado has hit 156 home runs as a team this season. C.J. Cron leads the club with 26, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Giants are 44-27 on the road. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Giants won the last meeting 12-3. Logan Webb earned his ninth victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Chi Chi Gonzalez registered his seventh loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cron leads the Rockies with 80 RBIs and is batting .278.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 119 hits and is batting .294.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .219 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Giants: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (forearm), Austin Gomber: (undisclosed), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Austin Slater: (concussion), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Kris Bryant: (wrist), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).