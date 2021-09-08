Portland visits Vancouver after 2 straight shutout wins

Portland Timbers (9-10-3) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-7-8)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +122, Portland +200, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Portland comes into a matchup with Vancouver after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Whitecaps finished 9-14-0 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-5-0 at home. Vancouver scored 27 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road during the 2020 season. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago and had 41 assists.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. Vancouver won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Ranko Veselinovic (injured), Caio Alexandre (injured), Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose (injured), Maxime Crepeau, Javain Brown, Jake Nerwinski (injured).

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured).