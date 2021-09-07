Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bloomfield def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21
Chase County def. Yuma, Colo., 25-23, 25-12, 25-10
Columbus Lakeview def. York, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17
Cross County def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
David City def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23
Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20
Fairbury def. Thayer Central, 25-23, 25-18, 25-15
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Diller-Odell, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21
Grand Island def. Hastings, 25-8, 25-21, 25-11
Hartington-Newcastle def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-10, 25-8
Hershey def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-12, 25-12
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16
Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 25-16, 25-19, 25-12
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-11, 25-18
Mead def. Conestoga, 25-12, 25-19
Millard West def. Omaha Bryan, 25-6, 25-7, 25-1
Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-3, 25-13, 25-6
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20
Norfolk def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18
Norris def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 22-25, 15-25, 25-9, 15-11
Raymond Central def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Santee def. Marty Indian, S.D., 25-17, 25-11, 25-10
Shelton def. Palmer, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9
Sioux City, East, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-11, 25-7, 25-14
St. Mary's def. CWC, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10
Wakefield def. Madison, 25-12, 25-5, 25-15
Whiting, Iowa def. Boys Town, 25-16, 26-24, 25-19
Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-9, 25-6, 25-9
Alma Triangular=
Alma def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-10, 25-6
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-10, 25-19
Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=
St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-11
St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21
Axtell Triangular=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Axtell, 15-25, 25-13, 27-25
Belleville-Republic County Triangular=
Beloit, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18
Brady Triangular=
Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-19
Bridgeport Triangular=
Bridgeport def. Garden County, 25-16, 26-24
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-21
Burwell Triangular=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19
Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=
Kenesaw def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-22
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22
Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-14
Freeman Triangular=
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18
Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-10
Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 26-24, 25-20
Homer Triangular=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-21, 25-13
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-3, 25-9
Morrill Triangular=
Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 25-18
Arthur County def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-10
Creek Valley def. Morrill, 25-14, 25-14
Omaha North Triangular=
Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14
Osceola Triangular=
Exeter/Milligan def. Osceola, 25-18, 25-20
Osceola def. Giltner
Palmyra Triangular=
Mead def. Palmyra, 25-18, 25-18
Perkins County Triangular=
Hitchcock County def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-23
Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23
Perkins County def. Wallace, 25-22, 25-20
Riverside Triangular=
Riverside def. Elba, 25-18, 25-13
Riverside def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-10, 25-12
Southern Valley Triangular=
Southern Valley def. Franklin, 25-23, 25-27, 25-21
Tri County Northeast Triangular=
Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-21, 25-14
Howells/Dodge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-6, 25-14
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments