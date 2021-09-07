Saratoga generates record handle topping $800 million

In a photo provided by the New York Racing Association, Essential Quality, left, with jockey Luis Saez, holds off Midnight Bourbon, with Ricardo Santana Jr., to win the Travers Stakes horse race Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Chelsea Durand/New York Racing Association via AP) AP

The summer meet at Saratoga Race Course generated a record wagering handle of more than $815 million, the New York Racing Association announced after the close of the 40-day meet.

The previous record was $705.3 million, set in 2019. Average daily handle was $20.3 million.

A year after COVID-19 restrictions snapped the racetrack's run of five straight meets with paid attendance exceeding 1 million, the track started a new streak as just over 1 million fans attended this year's meet. Average daily attendance was 26,162. Fans were not permitted last year.

“Thanks to the energy, enthusiasm and support of the best fans in horse racing, the 2021 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course has been a tremendous success,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said in a statement Monday. “This has been a summer reunion like never before. The summer meet at Saratoga is as strong as at any point in its storied history."

On track, Luis Saez had 64 wins to earn his first riding title, Chad Brown paced all trainers with 41 victories and Klaravich Stables repeated as top owner with 21 wins.

The 28-day fall meet at Belmont Park starts Sept. 16 and continues through Halloween.