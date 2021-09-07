Mercedes confirm Russell replacing Bottas from 2022

Second place Williams driver George Russell of Britain jubilates after qualification ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP) AP

George Russell was confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's Formula One teammate from 2022 by Mercedes on Tuesday.

The all-British lineup was speculated on for months, and signalled on Monday by Valtteri Bottas' move from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo next year.

Russell, aged 23, said in a statement he's "absolutely buzzing.”

"But I'm under no illusions as to the scale of the challenge; it's going to be a steep learning curve. Valtteri has set a high bar, consistently delivering week in and week out, scoring wins, pole positions and helping win multiple championship titles.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said he was looking forward to the team continuing Russell's driver education.

"He has been a winner in every racing category — and the past three seasons with Williams have given us a taste of what the future could hold for him in F1,” Wolff said in a statement.

Russell received a long-term contract, but Mercedes did not elaborate.