Sale scheduled to start as Boston hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (86-51, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (79-60, third in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (8-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Red Sox: Chris Sale (3-0, 2.53 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -180, Rays +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Lowe and the Rays will take on the Red Sox Monday.

The Red Sox are 43-27 on their home turf. Boston has slugged .446 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a .573 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Rays have gone 41-25 away from home. Tampa Bay has slugged .423 this season. Brandon Lowe leads the club with a .503 slugging percentage, including 58 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-0. Eduardo Rodriguez secured his 11th victory and Bobby Dalbec went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Boston. Shane McClanahan took his fifth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 69 extra base hits and is batting .276.

Lowe leads the Rays with 33 home runs and is batting .233.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rays: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Hansel Robles: (lat), Nick Pivetta: (covid-19), Martin Perez: (covid-19), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Kike Hernandez: (health protocols), Xander Bogaerts: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).

Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (ankle), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).