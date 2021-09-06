McCullers Jr. expected to start for the Astros against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (75-62, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (79-57, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-7, 4.05 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (10-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -214, Mariners +180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Astros Monday.

The Astros are 41-25 on their home turf. Houston is averaging 5.0 RBIs per game this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with 89 total runs batted in.

The Mariners are 35-33 on the road. Seattle has slugged .380 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .471.

The Mariners won the last meeting 1-0. Justus Sheffield notched his sixth victory and Jarred Kelenic went 1-for-3 for Seattle. Jake Odorizzi registered his seventh loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez leads the Astros with 55 extra base hits and is batting .282.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .454.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (covid-19), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Taylor Jones: (covid-19), Jason Castro: (knee).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).