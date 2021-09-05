Gilbert scheduled to start as Arizona hosts Seattle

Seattle Mariners (74-62, third in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-92, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (11-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (1-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +114, Mariners -134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Seattle will face off on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 28-40 on their home turf. The Arizona offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Josh Rojas leads the team with a mark of .272.

The Mariners have gone 34-33 away from home. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .359.

The Mariners won the last meeting 8-5. Marco Gonzales earned his seventh victory and Kyle Seager went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs for Seattle. Caleb Smith took his ninth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 43 extra base hits and is slugging .439.

Seager leads the Mariners with 33 home runs and has 91 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).