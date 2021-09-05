Philadelphia to visit Miami Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies (69-66, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-79, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: TBD Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (1-1, 3.29 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +150, Phillies -170; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Harper and the Phillies will take on the Marlins Sunday.

The Marlins are 36-32 in home games in 2020. Miami is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with 92 total runs batted in.

The Phillies have gone 30-38 away from home. Philadelphia has slugged .407 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .577 slugging percentage, including 59 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Anthony Bass recorded his second victory and Lewis Brinson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Archie Bradley registered his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 45 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Harper leads the Phillies with 26 home runs and is batting .299.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.12 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Phillies: 6-4, .275 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).