Tucker runs for 181 yards as Syracuse rolls past Ohio 29-9

Sean Tucker set a career high with 181 rushing yards and a touchdown as Syracuse pulled away from Ohio in the second half for a 29-9 win Saturday.

The Orange scored nine points in the first half and never looked back. Tucker broke free for a 47-yard run on Syracuse’s second offensive play put the Orange in the red zone and Tommy DeVito scampered for a 6-yard score.

Syracuse took advantage of a muffed kickoff and forced a safety by tackling De’Montre Tuggle in the end zone.

DeVito played his first game after suffering a season-ending leg injury in Syracuse’s fourth game of the 2020 season, connecting on 11 of 17 passes for 92 yards.

The Bobcats failed to score a touchdown in Tim Albin’s debut as head coach. Albin succeeds Frank Solich after 16 years as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Stephen Johnson, a transfer from Oklahoma, made three field goals of more than 22 yards after missing a 50-yard attempt on Ohio’s opening drive

Jerome Buckner led all receivers with 102 yards on seven receptions to lead the Bobcats.

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: Tucker looks to build on his impressive freshman campaign. He was just the third Orange player in team history to post multiple 100-yard games in 2020 and added another in the season opener.

Ohio: The Bobcats split quarterback duties, albeit briefly, between Rourke and Armani Rogers. Rogers made two attempts and put a jolt into the Ohio offense with a 32-yard completion to Buckner with 6:16 in the third quarter, his only completion of the game.

UP NEXT

Ohio will try to earn Albin’s first win at home when it plays host to Duquesne.

Syracuse plays its home opener against Rutgers.