Hernández hits 100th HR, Jays go deep 4 times, beat A’s 10-8

Toronto Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera watches his two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Teoscar Hernández hit his 100th career home run, José Berríos took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and the Blue Jays survived a late scare to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-8 Saturday, Toronto’s sixth win in seven games.

“The key was Berríos,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “Everything starts on the mound. He was outstanding. He commanded his fastball. When he does that, he’s the guy that we thought we were going to get.”

Berríos (10-7) allowed three runs and four hits in 6 2-3 innings to win back-to-back starts, beating Oakland for the first time in seven career meetings. He walked none and struck out seven.

“The last two outings I’ve been able to locate my fastball to both sides of the plate,” Berríos said. “That’s why my secondary pitches work well off the fastball.”

Berríos has not walked a batter in three straight outings, matching the longest such streak of his career.

“He’s a competitor,” Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen said after working with Berríos for the first time. “I had a blast.”

With the defeat, the Athletics lost more ground in the AL wild card race, dropping four games behind Boston after the Red Sox beat Cleveland 4-3 Saturday. Toronto is five games back.

Breyvic Valera hit a two-run homer while Jansen and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had solo shots as the Blue Jays boosted their home run total to 204. San Francisco had 201 home runs entering play Saturday.

Oakland pitchers allowed at least three home runs for the fifth straight game, extending a dubious franchise record.

Mark Canha hit a three-run homer for Oakland and finished with four RBIs. Sean Murphy added a two-run blast and Matt Chapman hit a solo shot.

The Athletics scored five runs in the ninth but still lost for the third time in four games. Oakland has scored at least six runs in all three of those losses.

Hernández’s milestone homer was a three-run shot off Jake Diekman in the seventh. It was his 24th of the season and second in two games.

Gurriel’s homer, his 16th, was also his second in two games. He hit a game-tying grand slam in the eighth inning of Toronto’s 11-10 victory Friday.

Gurriel added a three-run double off Burch Smith in the eighth. Gurriel finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs.

Jansen’s homer was his sixth and Valera’s was his first. Jansen went 3 for 4 with two doubles.

All nine Blue Jays starters had at least one hit as Toronto finished with 15.

Berríos hit the second batter of the game, Tony Kemp, but Kemp was caught stealing as part of a double play as Matt Olson struck out to end the first.

It was the first time Oakland had been caught stealing in 22 attempts, snapping their streak one shy of matching the team record.

Berríos set down the next nine batters in order before Chapman connected to begin the fifth, his 24th.

Berríos left after Mark Canha’s two-out RBI single in the seventh. Adam Cimber came on and gave up an RBI single to Chad Pinder before Sean Murphy grounded into a fielder’s choice.

Joakim Soria started the ninth but allowed all four batters he faced to reach, giving up Canha’s homer and leaving with a runner at first.

Jordan Romano came on and gave up Murphy’s homer, his 16th, then retired the next three batters, striking out Khris Davis to end it.

Montoyo said Romano would not be available Sunday after pitching in back-to-back games.

Oakland’s Paul Blackburn (0-2) allowed four runs and nine hits in 3 2-3 innings.

“That’s a pretty good lineup to try to navigate through,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. “You try to limit your walks against them, which he did, but obviously they got their share of hits off him.”

Oakland’s Starling Marte was held out of the starting lineup after being hit on the left side of his head Friday by a fastball from Alek Manoah. Melvin said Marte was still sore, but is not thought to have a concussion. Marte was working out before the game to see how his body responded to activity, Melvin said.

DOUBLE YOUR PLEASURE, PART 1

Toronto scored 10 or more runs for the 18th time. Only Cincinnati (19) has done it more often this season.

DOUBLE YOUR PLEASURE, PART 2

The Blue Jays have had 10 or more hits in 57 games this season, one shy of Houston’s ML-leading total.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: INF Cavan Biggio (back, elbow) took batting practice before the game. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo next week.

ROSTER MOVES:

Toronto added INF/OF Jake Lamb to the roster and optioned LHP Kirby Snead to Triple-A. The Blue Jays claimed Lamb off waivers Friday from the Chicago White Sox.

UP NEXT

LHP Robbie Ray (10-5, 2.71) starts for Toronto in Sunday’s series finale. Ray has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 of his past 11 starts. LHP Cole Irvin (9-12, 3.74) goes for the Athletics.