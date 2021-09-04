Mets to take on Nationals on the road

New York Mets (67-67, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-78, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (2-3, 4.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and New York will square off on Saturday.

The Nationals are 31-37 in home games in 2020. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .328, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .429.

The Mets are 26-40 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Jonathan Villar leads the team with a mark of .264.

The Mets won the last meeting 6-2. Edwin Diaz secured his fifth victory and Kevin Pillar went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs for New York. Austin Voth took his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 123 hits and has 76 RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 50 extra base hits and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .238 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mets: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (thumb), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (back).