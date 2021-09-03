Sports

Wilson leads New Mexico past Houston Baptist 27-17 in opener

The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Terry Wilson Jr. completed 20 of 26 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns and New Mexico, playing its first home game in 642 days, made a winner of second-year head coach Danny Gonzales in his home debut with a 27-17 nonconference victory over Houston Baptist on Thursday night.

Wilson tossed a pair of first-quarter TDs — connecting with Kyle Jarvis from 11 yards out and Trace Buckler for a 4-yarder and a 14-0 Lobos' lead. Tyson Thompson put the Huskies on the scoreboard with a 44-yard punt return TD and Gino Garcia added a 45-yard field goal to pull HBU within 14-10 with 4:27 remaining in the half. Wilson answered with a 47-yard scoring strike to Keyonta Lanier to put the Lobos up 21-10 at halftime.

Andrew Shelley kicked a pair of field goals to account for New Mexico's second-half offense.

Blaise Bentsen completed 27 of 47 passes for 196 yards and a score with two interceptions for Houston Baptist, an FCS school. Charles King had seven catches for 64 yards and a score. It was the first meeting between the schools.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Murray State routs Mississippi Valley State 35-0

September 03, 2021 4:38 AM

Sports

DeSclafani expected to start as San Francisco hosts Los Angeles

September 03, 2021 4:38 AM

Sports

Coyotes submit proposal for two land parcels in Tempe

September 03, 2021 4:38 AM

Sports

Ellis leads Austin Peay past Chattanooga 30-20

September 03, 2021 4:38 AM

Sports

Henderson leads Delaware rally past Maine 34-24

September 03, 2021 4:38 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service