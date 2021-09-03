Browns get defensive regulars back as opener at KC nears

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) runs through a special teams drill against the New York Giants during a joint NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

The Browns' defense is getting healthy just in time for a Week 1 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and those high-scoring Chiefs.

Cornerback Greedy Williams, safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Sione Takitaki all returned from injuries and practiced on Thursday before coach Kevin Stefanski sent the Browns off on a three-day holiday break.

The season opener is Sept. 12 against Kansas City, which knocked Cleveland out of the playoffs in the division round last season.

All three players participated in individual drills during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Williams missed last season with a shoulder nerve injury sustained in training camp. He had been healthy during training camp before injuring his groin in an Aug. 22 exhibition against the New York Giants.

Although he's been penciled in as a starter, Williams may soon be second on the depth chart behind rookie Greg Newsome II, a first-round pick from Northwestern who has been very impressive.

Even if he doesn't start, Williams will get plenty of playing time.

Delpit also sat out last season after rupturing his Achilles tendon while backpedaling during a drill in his first NFL camp. He hurt his hamstring this summer, returned and then aggravated the injury in his second practice back.

Takitaki has been slowed by a hamstring issue. The Browns are counting on him to be in their rotation and he's been working on the strong side with Cleveland's first-team defense this summer.

Browns starting center JC Tretter, nickel back Troy Hill and guard Michael Dunn continued to work on the side at practice. Stefanski has not disclosed Tretter's injury, but expects him to be ready for the Chiefs.