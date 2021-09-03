Former Syracuse women’s coach signs for club in Spain

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman yells to his players in the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Syracuse, The Syracuse women’s basketball coach who resigned after players accused him of bullying has been hired by a professional club in Spain. Leganés in Madrid announced the signing of Quentin Hillsman a month after he stepped down amid an external review of his program. He left Syracuse after 15 seasons in charge when he was accused by former players and staff of threats, bullying and unwanted physical contact. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi, File) AP

The Syracuse women’s basketball coach who resigned after players accused him of bullying has been hired by a professional club in Spain.

Leganés, a club in Madrid, announced the signing of Quentin Hillsman on Wednesday, barely a month after he stepped down amid an external review of his program.

He left Syracuse after 15 seasons in charge when he was accused by former players and staff of threats, bullying and unwanted physical contact. Syracuse had 12 players enter the transfer portal after the season.

Two former players defended Hillsman on social media when the new allegations surfaced.

“Having Coach Q is a privilege for this club,” Leganés club president José Ramos said.

Leganés will open the league season at Zaragoza on Sept. 25.