Philadelphia Union take on the New England Revolution

New England Revolution (15-4-4) vs. Philadelphia Union (8-6-8)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +119, New England +205, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution and the Philadelphia Union take the field.

The Union went 14-4-5 overall and 10-0-1 at home in the 2020 season. Philadelphia averaged 2.1 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall and 6-4-3 on the road in the 2020 season. New England scored 33 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 29.

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. New England won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Sergio Santos (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

New England: Brandon Bye (injured), Tajon Buchanan, Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).