Reds get minor league OF DeShields from Red Sox
The Cincinnati Reds obtained minor league outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. from the Boston Red Sox for cash on Tuesday.
DeShields was with Boston's Triple-A team in Worcester and was assigned to the Reds' top minor league team in Louisville.
The 29-year old DeShields provides outfield depth for the Reds, who started Tuesday in the second NL wild-card spot.
DeShields has six years of big league experience. He was with Cleveland last year after spending the previous five seasons with Texas. He has a .246 batting average, a .326 on-base percentage and 109 stolen bases in 576 games.
