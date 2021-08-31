Chiefs trade OL Durant to Patriots for 7th-round 2022 pick

The Chiefs traded offensive lineman Yasir Durant to the Patriots for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft as they trimmed their roster to the 53-man limit by Tuesday's deadline.

Durant made the Chiefs last season as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri, and he started Week 17 at right guard as the Chiefs rested their starters. But he was lost in a numbers game in Kansas City, which completely revamped its offensive line after a bunch of backups and fill-ins were dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

The remake included Kyle Long, who came out of retirement only to break his tibia at the start of camp and landed on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Defensive end Malik Herring went on the non-football injury list and wide receivers Gehrig Dieter and Marcus Kemper were released.

Those waived Tuesday were defensive backs Devon Key, BoPete Keyes, Zayne Anderson, Rodney Clemons, Marlon Character and Dicaprio Bootle; defensive linemen Tyler Clark, Austin Edwards, Demone Harris and Tim Ward; wide receivers Maurice Ffrench, Cornell Powell, Dalton Schoen and Darrius Shepherd; running backs Derrick Gore and Darwin Thompson; offensive linemen Darryl Williams, Prince Tega Wanogho and Wyatt Miller; linebackers Emmanuel Smith and Omari Cobb; and quarterback Shane Buechele.

Powell had a disappointing training camp after he was the Chiefs' fifth-round pick in this year's draft. Keyes was a seventh-round choice in 2020 and Thompson was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft.