Henry commits to permanent role with Belgium coaching staff

Thierry Henry has committed to a permanent role with Belgium’s coaching staff until after the 2022 World Cup, its soccer federation said on Monday.

The former France striker returned to the team's coaching staff in May after he was an assistant coach for Belgium from 2016-18. He was also with the squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when the Red Devils reached the semi-finals.

Belgium, the world’s top-ranked team, was eliminated by eventual champion Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 this summer.

Henry, a 1998 World Cup winner with France, retired from playing in December 2014. His coaching career includes stints at Monaco and Major League Soccer team Montreal.

Group E leader Belgium resumes its World Cup qualifying campaign in Estonia on Thursday.