Kevin Cabral scores in 86th, Galaxy tie LAFC 3-3

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Kevin Cabral scored in the 86th minute to give the Los Angeles Galaxy a 3-3 tie with Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

Dejan Joveljic scored twice for the Galaxy (11-8-3). He chipped the ball over goalkeeper Tomas Romero to open the scoring in the 20th and tied it at 2 in the 64th with a sharp angle left-footer into the lower-right corner.

Two minutes, later Brian Rodriguez scored his second goal of the game on a rebound to put LAFC (6-9-6) back on top. Earlier in the 58th, Rodriguez made it 2-1 when he weaved through three defenders in the box.

Cristian Arango tied it at 1 on a penalty kick in the 44th.

LAFC ended its club-record losing streak at four and extended its winless stretch to eight. The Galaxy had lost consecutive matches and not score more than a goal in five straight.

