Odorizzi, Astros to take on Otto, Rangers

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Houston Astros (75-52, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (44-83, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Rangers: Glenn Otto (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +180, Astros -220; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Houston will play on Friday.

The Rangers are 28-34 in home games in 2020. Texas is hitting a collective batting average of .226 this season, led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with an average of .265.

The Astros are 34-27 on the road. Houston has a collective on-base percentage of .336, led by Yuli Gurriel with a mark of .382.

The Astros won the last meeting 3-1. Zack Greinke earned his 10th victory and Abraham Toro went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Dennis Santana registered his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 71 RBIs and is batting .244.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 51 extra base hits and is batting .284.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .271 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Astros: 5-5, .291 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Charlie Culberson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Joe Barlow: (finger), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Dane Dunning: (covid-19), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonah Heim: (covid-19).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Chas McCormick: (hand).

