Thompson scheduled to start for Cubs at White Sox

Chicago Cubs (56-73, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (74-55, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (3-3, 2.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (8-7, 4.64 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -220, Cubs +184; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Chicago will meet on Friday.

The White Sox are 42-23 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .417 this season. Eloy Jimenez leads the team with a mark of .548.

The Cubs have gone 23-41 away from home. Chicago has a collective .229 this season, led by Ian Happ with an average of .198.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-3. Dylan Cease earned his ninth victory and Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs for Chicago. Zach Davies took his ninth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .489.

Happ leads the Cubs with 68 hits and has 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cubs: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).