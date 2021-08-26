Hernandez scheduled to start as Miami hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (54-71, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (52-75, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (7-12, 5.82 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-1, 4.15 ERA, .92 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -114, Nationals -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Washington will square off on Thursday.

The Marlins are 31-31 on their home turf. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Sandy Alcantara leads them with a mark of 8.3.

The Nationals are 23-38 on the road. Washington has slugged .418 this season. Juan Soto leads the club with a .503 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Marlins won the last meeting 4-3. Dylan Floro secured his fifth victory and Brian Anderson went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Kyle Finnegan took his fifth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 43 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 68 RBIs and is batting .243.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .214 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .272 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).