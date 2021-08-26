Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City take the field

Colorado Rapids (11-4-4) vs. Sporting Kansas City (11-4-6)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -123, Colorado +304, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids square off.

Sporting Kansas City went 12-6-3 overall and 6-4-1 at home in the 2020 season. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals last season and had 26 assists.

The Rapids finished 8-6-4 overall a season ago while going 5-5-1 on the road. Colorado scored 32 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 31.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (injured), Felipe Hernandez.

Colorado: Younes Namli.