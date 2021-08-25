Kentucky players’ burglary case goes to state grand jury

Six Kentucky football players charged with first degree burglary have waived their cases to a state grand jury that will now hear information about a March incident at a private party.

Wildcat players Reuben Adams, Robert McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams were arrested last Thursday following a Lexington (Kentucky) Police investigation. Tisdale was also charged with first degree wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the people involved, a police release stated.

All six players pleaded not guilty last week, and their attorneys waived their cases during Wednesday’s preliminary hearing before Fayette County District Judge T. Bruce Hall to a grand jury.

A release from the Lexington police stated that three individuals entered a private party uninvited at a residence and were asked to leave. They became upset and threatened to return, the release added, and came back a short time later with additional individuals.

The individuals forced their way inside the residence and one suspect was observed pointing a firearm at one of the occupants, the release stated. Court documents state that the players had “a physical altercation with multiple occupants of the residence,” which left many of the occupants injured.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said after Saturday’s scrimmage that the six second-year players have not participated in team activities since their arrests while facts are being gathered in the case. The players had returned in June after being away for 11 weeks while a student conduct review was held.

“The legal process needs to play out,” the coach added. “I need to see in this discovery if there’s something that we didn’t know about. We don’t have all that information and their attorneys don’t have all that information yet.

“When they receive that information and we get the discovery, we’ll make decisions from there.”

Kentucky opens on Sept. 4 at home against Louisiana Monroe.