Buehler scheduled to start for Los Angeles against San Diego

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-47, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (68-59, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (13-2, 2.11 ERA, .92 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (6-5, 4.82 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres +120, Dodgers -139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Los Angeles will square off on Wednesday.

The Padres are 41-27 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .407 this season. Daniel Camarena leads the team with a mark of 2.000.

The Dodgers are 37-26 in road games. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .330, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .388.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-2. Julio Urias earned his 14th victory and Will Smith went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Pierce Johnson registered his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 34 home runs and has 76 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 28 home runs and has 76 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .202 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .228 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Yu Darvish: (back), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).