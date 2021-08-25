Pizarro leads Inter Miami CF against Orlando City SC after 2-goal showing

Inter Miami CF (6-9-4) vs. Orlando City SC (9-4-7)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -134, Inter Miami CF +325, Draw +287; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF visits Orlando City SC after Rodolfo Pizarro totaled two goals against Toronto FC.

Orlando City SC put together an 11-4-8 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 8-1-3 in home matches. Orlando City SC averaged 2.1 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

Inter Miami CF finished 7-13-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-10-1 on the road. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 38.

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).