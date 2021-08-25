Sports

Gladbach confirms forward Marcus Thuram tore MCL

The Associated Press

Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer catches the ball beside Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer catches the ball beside Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Martin Meissner AP
MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany

Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram faces “a spell on the sidelines” after he tore the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, the German team said Tuesday.

The 24-year-old France international was injured in the first half of a 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

The Bundesliga team did not specify how long Thuram would be out or if he needs surgery.

“Marcus Thuram suffered an MCL tear in his right knee against Leverkusen and is set for a spell on the sidelines,” the team said on Twitter.

Defender Stefan Lainer will miss “several weeks” after he fractured his ankle in the same game. The Austria international “has returned to his home country for an operation,” the team said.

Alassane Plea had also left the game with an injury but the French forward was expected to return to team training in the coming days.

Gladbach has one point from two games and plays at Union Berlin on Sunday.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Giolito scheduled to start for Chicago against Toronto

August 25, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Castillo, Reds to face Woodruff, Brewers

August 25, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Cabrera scheduled to start for Miami against Washington

August 25, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Angels to take on Orioles on the road

August 25, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Pivetta expected to start as Boston hosts Minnesota

August 25, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Skubal scheduled to start for Tigers at Cardinals

August 25, 2021 3:21 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service