Storer wins 10th Vuelta stage, Roglic loses lead after crash

Michael Storer won his second stage in this year's Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, with Primoz Roglic falling in the final descent and losing the overall lead to Odd Christian Eiking.

Roglic quickly got back on his bike but he and the other top contenders couldn't keep up with the breakaway group at the end of the mostly flat 189-kilometer (117-mile) 10th stage that challenged riders with a summit near the end and a quick descent toward the finish line.

Storer, an Australian rider from team DSM, finished 22 seconds ahead of Mauri Vansevenant of team Deceuninck-Quick Step, with Eiking in fifth place to gain a 58-second lead over Guillaume Martin in the overall standings.

Roglic, the two-time defending champion who crossed the line nearly 12 minutes later, fell to third overall, more than two minutes off the lead. He kept a 28-second gap over Enric Mas, his closest contender for the title.

Storer, who had also won the seventh stage, became only the second Australian to win two stages in a Vuelta edition, after Michael Matthews.

Riders were coming off their first rest day in the three-week Grand Tour race. They will face a winding route and a steep climb in the 133.6-kilometer (83-mile) 11th stage on Wednesday.