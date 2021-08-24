Flaherty expected to start as Cardinals host the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (60-66, third in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (63-60, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (6-6, 3.69 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (9-1, 2.68 ERA, .95 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -205, Tigers +173; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Detroit will face off on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 34-29 on their home turf. St. Louis has slugged .391 this season. Tyler O'Neill leads the team with a .509 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Tigers are 27-36 on the road. Detroit has slugged .397 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a mark of .467.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-2. Matt Manning earned his first victory and Jonathan Schoop went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Detroit. John Gant took his sixth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 58 extra base hits and is slugging .495.

Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .428.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Dylan Carlson: (wrist), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Wily Peralta: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Akil Baddoo: (concussion), Jake Rogers: (arm), Eric Haase: (abdominal).