Yankees win 10th straight, snap Braves’ 9-game run 5-1

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates as Travis Shaw, right, crosses home plate on his walkoff grand slam during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP

Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs to carry the New York Yankees to their 10th straight victory, cooling off the streaking Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Monday night.

The Yankees snapped first-place Atlanta’s nine-game winning streak in the first regular-season matchup in almost 120 years between teams that had won at least nine in a row.

Stanton homered in the second inning off Huascar Ynoa (4-3) and snapped a 1-all tie in the sixth with a two-out, two-run double.

Gary Sánchez gave New York some insurance with another two-out hit in the eighth, singling through the shift to bring home two more runs.

Jordan Montgomery (5-5) worked around four walks in his five-inning stint, limiting the Braves to two hits — including a homer by Dansby Swanson.

BLUE JAYS 2, WHITE SOX 1

TORONTO (AP) — Pinch-runner Breyvic Valera scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, and Toronto beat Chicago.

Valera ran for Reese McGuire after the Blue Jays catcher singled off Craig Kimbrel (2-4) to begin the inning. Valera took second on a wild third strike to Bo Bichette, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored when Kimbrel uncorked another wild pitch, this time to Teoscar Hernández.

Tim Mayza (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning to earn the win, and Jordan Romano finished for his 12th save in 13 chances.

Toronto spoiled a strong outing by Chicago’s Lance Lynn and handed the White Sox their fourth loss in five games.

RED SOX 8, RANGERS 4, 11 INNINGS

BOSTON (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th inning, and Boston beat Texas.

Shaw, who entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth, drove a 3-2 pitch off Dennis Santana (2-3) over Boston’s bullpen. It was Shaw’s first hit since he was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee on Aug. 15. He also began his big league career with the Red Sox in 2015.

Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe also homered for Boston in the makeup of Sunday’s scheduled game, which was postponed due to the approach of Hurricane Henri. Garrett Whitlock (5-2) worked 2 2/3 innings for the victory.

The Rangers have the majors’ fewest wins since the All-Star break at 8-26. Andy Ibáñez hit a tying two-run double in the ninth against Matt Barnes.

PIRATES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo homered and Bryan Reynolds tripled in the seventh to help Pittsburgh beat Arizona for its third win in four games.

With the game tied in the eighth, Noé Ramirez (0-1) walked three straight to load the bases before Ke’Bryan Hayes sent a dribbler to short, scoring Kevin Newman.

Tsutsugo started Pittsburgh’s seventh-inning rally with his second pinch-hit home run of the season, sending a solo shot into the front row above the right-field wall. Reynolds drove in Hayes with a triple, pulling Pittsburgh within one. Reynolds scored on an error from third baseman Asdrúbal Cabrera to tie it.

Pirates reliever Anthony Banda (2-0) struck out the side in the eighth. David Bednar retired the side in order in the ninth for his second major league save.

Daulton Varsho homered in a third straight game, and Christian Walker had a three-run double for Arizona.