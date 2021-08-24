Shaqiri leaves Liverpool after 3 years, joins Lyon in France

Switzerland playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri ended his three-year spell at Liverpool by joining French club Lyon for a reported fee of $13 million on Monday.

Shaqiri scored eight goals in 63 appearances for Liverpool, with whom he won the Premier League and Champions League.

Shaqiri, who helped Switzerland reached the quarterfinals at Euro 2020, failed to establish himself as a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up after joining from Stoke in 2018 and was mainly used as a substitute.

He had two years left on his deal.