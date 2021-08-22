Price scheduled to start for Los Angeles against New York

New York Mets (60-63, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (78-46, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (8-12, 2.84 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) Dodgers: David Price (4-1, 3.62 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -192, Mets +164; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and New York will face off on Sunday.

The Dodgers are 42-20 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is averaging 5.0 RBIs per game this season. Max Muncy leads the team with 76 total runs batted in.

The Mets are 24-40 on the road. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .340.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-3. Max Scherzer secured his 11th victory and Chris Taylor went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Rich Hill took his fifth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 76 RBIs and is batting .270.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 28 home runs and has 73 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .229 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Mets: 2-8, .217 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Julio Urias: (calf), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (thumb), Javier Baez: (hip), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (back).