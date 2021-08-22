Quantrill scheduled to start as Cleveland hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (62-63, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (60-61, second in the AL Central)

Williamsport; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (5-6, 3.73 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -135, Angels +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Indians Sunday.

The Indians are 31-27 on their home turf. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Amed Rosario leads the team with a mark of .280.

The Angels are 30-33 on the road. Los Angeles's lineup has 153 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani leads the club with 40 homers.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-1. Triston McKenzie earned his third victory and Jose Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Reid Detmers took his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosario leads the Indians with 121 hits and has 41 RBIs.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 88 RBIs and is batting .267.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Angels: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Angels: Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).