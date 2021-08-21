Sunday’s Time Schedule

Read Next

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed his first nine pass attempts and led Miami to two scoring drives to open the team’s preseason game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night, a 37-17 win.

Tagovaila was 16 of 23 for 183 yards and one touchdown in four first-half drives before Jacoby Brissett entered the game to start the second. Tagovailoa found Gaskin for an 8-yard score to give the Dolphins a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. Gaskin, who rushed for 27 yards on six carries, opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run.