Jets rookie Wilson throws 2 TD passes; Trubisky, Bills roll

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky passes during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) AP

Zach Wilson directed three scoring drives and threw his first two touchdown passes of the preseason in the New York Jets’ 23-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Wilson went 9 of 11 for 128 yards, including a pair of 18-yard scores to Tyler Kroft, to continue an encouraging preseason for the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Facing a Green Bay defense that rested most of its starters, Wilson led the Jets to two TDs and a field goal in his four series. The only Wilson-led drive that didn’t result in points came when the Jets opted to punt on fourth-and-1 from their 49-yard line.

The Packers didn’t play reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers or backup quarterback Jordan Love, who hurt his throwing shoulder last week while making his pro debut in a 26-7 preseason loss to the Houston Texans.

That left Green Bay relying on Kurt Benkert, who made his first NFL start since the Atlanta Falcons’ fourth and final preseason game in 2018. Benkert played all but the last Packers series and went 18 of 25 for 151 yards with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jace Sternberger and an interception. He led a 19-play, 81-yard touchdown drive that lasted more than 10 minutes.

BILLS 41, BEARS 15

CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky led Buffalo on four touchdown drives in its first four possessions against his former team in a preseason victory over Chicago.

Greeted by Chicago fans with a mix of both boos and cheers, Trubisky finished 20 of 28 for 221 yards with a touchdown and played the entire first half. He led six scoring drives in all and the Bills (2-0) went into the locker room leading 34-6.

Trubisky’s TD pass in the first half was a 4-yarder rolling right to Jake Kumerow. The Bills also had a 14-yard TD run by Devin Singletary and two 1-yard TD runs by fullback Reggie Gilliam in the first half and tacked on a 79-yard punt return for a TD by Marquez Stevenson in the third quarter.

Chicago signed quarterback Andy Dalton in free agency and selected Justin Fields 11th overall in the draft.

Dalton threw a 73-yard TD pass to Rodney Adams, but also threw an interception to Nick McCloud just before halftime to give the Bills a chance at Tyler Bass’ 41-yard field goal. Bass also added a 33-yarder.

Dalton finished 11 of 17 for 146 yards with a TD and interception. He played the entire first half. Fields was 9 of 19 for 80 yards and ran for 46 yards.